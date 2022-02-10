Jurassic World: The Dominion was shown with a new one trailer in Italianwhich as expected brings some characters from the saga back to the screen: a real blow to the heart for fans of the franchise.

A few weeks after the spectacular prologue of Jurassic World: The Dominion, the video catapult us into the new world born after the events of the previous film in the series, with the dinosaurs now on the loose. A threat that Owen Grady and Claire Dearing will not be able to face alone …

“Experience the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era this summer, with two generations meeting for the first time,” reads the synopsis of the trailer. “Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Domination, a timely and breathtaking daring new adventure that spans the world.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, The Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans around the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once upon a time. for all, if humans remain the dominant predators on a planet they now share with the most fearsome creatures in history. “

“Jurassic World Domination, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, pushes the more than $ 5 billion franchise into bold and uncharted territory, featuring never-before-seen dinosaurs, dizzying action and stunning new visuals.”

“The film features new cast members: DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider -Man 2). The return of the Cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Aunt Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè. “