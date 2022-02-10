A trailer of the new Jurassic World Dominion, the film that will mark “the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era”. The video, lasting almost three minutes, gives us a nice taste of what awaits us in this new adventure, which sees Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard also flanked by the Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern.

Jurassic World Dominion, as you can also guess from the images in the trailer, will take place after the events of the last film, precisely 3 years after Isla Nublar was destroyed.

This new film by Universal Pictures among other things, it will also offer various novelties, such as dinosaurs that have never been brought to the screen until now. As always, a healthy dose of action is guaranteed, the undisputed trademark of the series.

At the direction of the film we find Colin Trevorrow, who in 2015 scored record numbers at his Jurassic World at the box office, and the hope is that this new show will be able to improve even more, respecting the great expectations.

Below is the synopsis of the film proposed under the trailer for Jurassic World Dominion:

It’s been three years since the Jurassic World theme park and luxury resort was destroyed by dinosaurs who escaped from their cages. Isla Nublar has been abandoned by humans, while the surviving dinosaurs have now taken over the jungle. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to show its first signs of life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) launch a campaign to save the surviving dinosaurs from this catastrophe that would lead them to a new extinction.

The film will arrive in cinemas – to the great joy of many, given the current times – starting from June 10 this year. However, we look forward to further information and updates on the film that could arrive in the coming days.