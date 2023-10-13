Bildu could not have made things easier for Pedro Sánchez. Yesterday, the acting President of the Government closed the formal round of contacts opened last week with the parliamentary groups to discuss his investiture with the ratification that he will be able to count on the support of Arnaldo Otegi’s party without it having demanded anything concrete from him. change. But he continues to resist the key agreement to guarantee his continuity in Moncloa; the one that, for weeks, he has been trying to reach the yes of the seven deputies of Carles Puigdemont’s party and without which it is impossible for him to get the accounts. “We are still far from the historic commitment,” warned Míriam Nogueras, after the last of the meetings of the Chief Executive in Congress.

The parliamentary spokesperson for Junts thus referred to the express objective set by the former president of the Generalitat, a fugitive from justice, on September 4, when he appeared in Brussels to set the price of his support for Sánchez: the “complete and effective abandonment of judicial means” against the secessionists, including an amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’ that does not equate “victims and perpetrators”; the recognition of the “democratic legitimacy” of the independence movement; the creation of a mediation and verification mechanism; and that the negotiation has as its “only limit” the international human rights treaties (in which it understands the right of self-determination to be protected).

Nogueras – who refused to offer a press conference as almost all the spokespersons who have met with Sánchez have done this week, with the exception, precisely, of Bildu’s Mertxe Aizpurua – limited himself to offering a brief statement in the courtyard of the Chamber, standing and without questions, to record that his position has not moved one iota from where it was a month and a half ago. It is not that he repeated one by one the conditions stipulated by the highest reference (although not organic leader) of his party, but he did reveal that he had not sat down with Sánchez to listen to his proposals but to give him a transcript of the aforementioned intervention of Puigdemont.

This time there was also no appearance by the parliamentary spokesperson of the PSOE, Patxi López, to convey his version of the meeting, but the truth is that the announcement from the Junts leader coincides with the messages that they already dropped on Thursday, at the usual reception of the October 12 at the Royal Palace, several members of the Government. From the statement that the negotiations were progressing “reasonably”, made on Monday by the spokesperson for the socialist executive and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, we have moved on to a certain restraint. Nobody says that understanding with the post-convergents cannot be achieved, but it is no longer taken for granted and admitted that it will be “difficult.”

Criticism of ERC



In the Executive they already pointed out that Junts is having a hard time making the “pivot” that they consider necessary to take a step as serious and burdensome as the amnesty. In principle, what the socialists are looking for is the renunciation of the unilateral path towards independence, a gesture that allows them to explain that the State is turning the page because those who violated the law in 2017 are also doing so. Junts, however, does not seem very interested in the work. “We are not here to listen or to do the same thing that has been done in recent years because it has not worked,” said Nogueras in clear reference to Esquerra Republicana.

Junts spent the entire last legislature accusing Oriol Junqueras’ party of kowtowing to the State in exchange for nothing. The Republicans demand the dialogue table, the pardons and, above all, the repeal of the crime of sedition and the reform of embezzlement (in practice neutralized by the judges who had to apply it), as proof that their strategy has borne fruit in “political, social and anti-repressive” key. And this Wednesday his spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, welcomed Puigdemont’s supporters to his positions. Maybe too soon.