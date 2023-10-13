













With Sonic Superstars, Sega wanted to achieve precisely this, a return to the classics but with some modern touches. Not to mention the ability to enjoy a title about the speedy hero in the company of his friends. Did they achieve their goal?

What you should know about Sonic Superstars

What is Sonic Superstars about?

Fans of this franchise know that the story is not its strongest point. The situation is the same as always, with Doctor Eggman kidnapping adorable creatures to create his robot army. Only this time he has the help of an outlaw coyote and a kind of innocent-looking armadillo.. This is what causes Sonic and his friends to go on an adventure through eight different areas and facing very varied bosses.

Source: Sega.

Of course the simplicity of the story does nothing to diminish the fun it gives you. Sonic Superstars. In addition, in several parts of the adventure it has beautiful 2D animations that make it more worth enjoying this little odyssey.

Classic gameplay is back with some modern additions

The gameplay of Sonic Superstars It feels literally copied from the nineties adventures of the hedgehog. It is a platform game full of various dangers and enemies where speed is always your ally. Of course he is not afraid to change the play with each area you visit.

It also adds new powers related to the Chaos Emeralds. For example, the blue one can generate several clones of you that fly around the stage, eliminating all the enemies there are. The red one gives you the ability to shoot yourself like a cannonball, which you can use to do more damage or to reach difficult places.

Source: Sega

Of course, the powers of the Chaos Emeralds are not unlocked just by advancing. You must find them throughout the worlds of Sonic Superstars. Furthermore, the task is not easy, since you will have to explore a lot. I even consider that it has touches of metroidvania, since returning to previous levels, with powers that you didn’t have, opens up more space for exploration.

As if that were not enough, the hidden medals and bonus levels that put you in entertaining mini-games are back. This makes passing the same levels never feel the same. Especially since there are several different paths you can take and the gameplay changes depending on which character you use.

Each Sonic Superstars character feels like their own entity

In Sonic Superstars you can play as the blue hero, Amy, Tails, Knuckles and a secret character that you get when you finish the game. Absolutely all of them feel different, which invites you to enjoy the levels several times taking control of each one.

Sonic is the usual one who uses his speed to overcome each level. Amy has her hammer that allows you to hit enemies directly, without having to jump on them. Knuckles can glide and stick to walls to climb them. While Tails can fly at times thanks to his pair of tails, which makes him perfect for searching for secrets.

Source: Sega.

The team behind Sonic Superstars He did a good job of making them feel unique. Plus there are certain levels that are specific to them, which I thought was an idea to make you try them all. Even if you have your favorite, you will surely change to find all the extra scenarios and hidden Chaos Emeralds.

The levels are so varied that you will never feel bored

One of the points that I liked the most about Sonic Superstars is that the levels are quite varied from one another. The first ones present what we expect from any hedgehog title. But as they progress they add more mechanics and dangers that increase the fun and of course the difficulty.

For example: One area takes us to an abandoned factory where we have to race against the clock so that a bomb does not activate. So we must find switches that give us a little more time. There is also another one that takes us to a pixelated world where we sometimes transform into rockets or octopuses that can travel throughout the area.

Source: Sega

In addition to the variety of levels, there is also a lot of diversity in the bosses. In Sonic Superstars practically every level has a boss. Although there are the typical ones that you jump at at the right moment, there are others that require more strategy. But absolutely none of them are similar to the previous one.

Also, although Sonic games seem focused on children, the reality is that several of these bosses will make you suffer. Although I must admit that while some do test your ability, there are others who feel very unfair. Especially those close to the end of the adventure.

Although Sonic Superstar invites you to play with friends, its gameplay does not lend itself to it

One of the great differentiators of Sonic Superstars is that you can play it with up to three friends. Unfortunately the multiplayer aspect does not match the gameplay of this title very well. It is only recommended if you have a friend with the same skill level.

Since these games are designed for speed, they don’t go very well with playing them with more people, much less with four. In fact, it even seems that the developers were aware of this, because when a player moves too far away, the others are automatically teleported to him.

Source: Sega

Of course, there can be fun at the calmer levels of Sonic Superstars. But in general the best way to enjoy it is on your own. Especially with some bosses that require a certain degree of precision to defeat.

Perhaps the only place where multiplayer is worth it is in battle mode, where you compete against each other. The idea of ​​cooperation was fine on paper, but perhaps they should have better accommodated the level design to favor it. It would even have benefited from a split screen to let players explore at their leisure.

The presentation manages to capture the classic look in a 3D format

Regarding the presentation of Sonic Superstars, this is very bright, catchy and full of color. Each of the levels stands out and invites you to explore it with its beauty. The water feels fresh, the jungles lush and you even feel the cold of the frozen areas. This is one of the most beautiful hedgehog games so far.

This beauty also extends to the characters and their animations. Do you remember the desperate Sonic when you didn’t touch the controller? He returns in all his glory with a very well-crafted 3D animation. Furthermore, it not only applies to our main hero, but also to his friends, whose animations reveal their entire personality.

Source: Sega

Plus we can’t miss the music. Hedgehog fans know that it usually has very good soundtracks. Superstars is no exception and I am sure that throughout all your hours of play you will be moving to the rhythm of its songs.

Is Sonic Superstars worth it?

Sonic Superstars It feels like a true love letter to the hedgehog’s beginnings. His gameplay is practically the same as back then, but with good additions. In addition, it has several new and colorful levels that make it very worthwhile and does not feel like some kind of remake.

Although we were left wanting in the multiplayer aspect, it is still a very enjoyable game on your own. Our biggest drawback is its duration, since in about four hours you will have finished it. Such a short time, for $60 it costs, might not be an appropriate price.

Source: Sega

Still, if you don’t mind spending and are looking for a fun, beautiful, feel-good platform game, then Sonic Superstars it is a very good option. If this is the first step in what Sega has planned for its pet, I think it has a promising future ahead. If you try it, don’t forget to share your opinion on our Discord.

We played Sonic Superstars on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Sega representative in the region.

