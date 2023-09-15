Junts does not give in. Carles Puigdemont’s party demands the processing and approval of the amnesty law before the eventual vote for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. “Either we charge in advance or nothing,” say sources from the nationalist formation. “Either the law is approved first or not at all,” they conclude. This is the condition that the ex-president who fled in Waterloo set ten days ago and Junts does not move one millimeter from that premise.

Throughout the week, both the Government and ERC have been cooling the possibility of approving the text before the inauguration of the socialist candidate, given the short time available. Sumar has also accepted the narrowness of the calendar and asks “not to become obsessed” with deadlines.

From the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the socialists, the coalition of Yolanda Díaz and the independentistas would have two months to process and approve this eventual amnesty law as Puigdemont demands to provide his seven deputies. ERC said on Wednesday that it would settle for a written document that the controversial rule will be approved, a “scheduled” commitment. This Thursday, however, the Republicans qualified their position and indicated that it would be enough for them to begin processing it before the investiture, not so much for it to be validated, taking into account that the PP has an absolute majority in the Senate and will try to slow down everything that approval can.

Esquerra’s rectification is very significant in this time of uncertainty. Esquerra and Junts are short in everything, also in the negotiation for the investiture. As soon as ERC saw on Wednesday that they were being soft on their former joint partners, they hit the brakes. The post-convergents take advantage of every opportunity to insist that Esquerra does not know how to negotiate and allows itself to be fooled by the socialists.

Junts continues in the maximum position that Carles Puigdemont already expressed on Tuesday, September 5 in Brussels. At Junts they assure that the law should begin its parliamentary journey by October 12. Otherwise, there will be nothing to do. Puigdemont, in his conference, established a rule on amnesty as a condition to begin negotiating the investiture. And Junts is not satisfied with the ERC proposal that the PSOE put in writing a commitment with a calendar. “They have been signing papers for four years and we already see that they are not complying,” says a member of the post-convergent leadership.

Those from Puigdemont fear that Sánchez will not complete his commitment and are also suspicious of operations that could take place. For example, they believe that if they leave the law until after the inauguration, a ‘tamayazo’ by socialist deputies could be repeated, after the text passes through the Senate and its final vote in Congress. Socialist deputies who, they suspect, could refuse to vote in favor.

They are speculations that denote tension and distrust that each other has. In secessionism they do not trust socialists. “They always deceive,” they say bluntly. But on the other hand, they do not have it with them either, since the independentists are reluctant to show a minimum of repentance and do not renounce the unilateral route: they threaten, in fact, to repeat the crimes for which they would be amnestied.

Buch’s conviction



The first litmus test is the meeting of the EU general affairs council on September 19, in which the independentists aspire for Catalan to become an official language of the EU. There are already countries that have shown their misgivings, such as Sweden, but the secessionists insist that the responsibility of achieving the necessary unanimity lies with Sánchez.

The judicial resolutions this Thursday served both parties to reaffirm their positions. The Government, based on the Supreme Court’s decision, defended its commitment to pardons to pave the way for the amnesty, while Junts hid behind the ruling against Miquel Buch to insist on the need to charge the socialists in advance. “If you have not understood why we will never renounce unilateralism and independence, and why we distrust the Spanish State, here is one of the many that we have accumulated,” said Puigdemont, after the condemnation of the former Interior Minister of four and a half years in prison for prevarication and embezzlement. Buch hired a Mosso as an advisor to the department to act as Puigdemont’s escort. “Spain is rotten,” concluded the former president of the Generalitat.