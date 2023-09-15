From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/14/2023 – 17:27

In an unprecedented rise in recent years, full-level professionals took the lead in technology vacancies in 2023. This is what a survey carried out by Vagas For Business, ATS da Vagas, reveals, based on 28,755 advertisements for opportunities in the technology sector. technology published from 2021 to the first half of 2023.

With the demand for technology professionals advancing rapidly, especially following the pandemic, in 2020, the representation of full-level technology professionals recorded record growth in 2023. In 2021, they represented 30% of technology vacancies, in 2022 they fell to 27% and, this year, they grew to 34%. Other opportunities for lower levels such as internships, assistants and technicians also increased.

Note. The 2023 data is partial, considering only the period from January to August.

The result placed professionals at this level at the top of the ranking, displacing the senior level, leader in 2021 and 2022, which had a significant decline of 9% in the representation of published vacancies, which could mean the beginning of a trend in which full-fledged developers will gain greater prominence in the market.

“We are facing a possible market adjustment in which companies are changing the profile of their hiring. There are several factors that help explain this change, and the financial issue is certainly one of them”, explains Wesley Barreto, CEO of Vagas. “In a scenario where many companies, especially startups, have had to deal with less capital in the market, hiring professionals at this level can help alleviate costs, considering that senior developers have a higher salary cost”, he continues.

Remote model leads in the tech sector

While full-time candidates lead in representation in the tech sector, the area leads as the one that offers more flexible work models compared to vacancies in general. The hybrid model, in which part of the journey is completed at the company and the other at home (home office), is the most practiced in the technology area. In 2023, it will account for 42% of opportunities, while the market in general advertises only 14% of vacancies for this model. It is worth noting that this model registered a growth of 13 percentage points among technology companies from 2022 to 2023.

The second most practiced is the traditional model, in which the professional works in person at the company. Around 33% of technology vacancies are focused on this modality, while in general vacancies, in-person opportunities account for 73% of offers. It is also worth highlighting the 100% remote model, which is one of the biggest differentiators in the technology area. In the sector, the model represents 23% of vacancies. In the general market, this type of offer corresponds to just 2% of hirings.

“Historically, the technology market has presented greater flexibility to its teams. This became even more evident with the advent of the pandemic. Although practically all companies have already returned to offices, this sector is, without a doubt, one of those that has most adhered to the remote or hybrid model”, explains Luciana Calegari, R&S Specialist at Vagas.

Technology market declines, but should grow again

The year 2022 was challenging for the technology job market. After accelerated growth, from the second semester onwards there was a downward trend in vacancies, which advanced to the beginning of 2023. In total, in relation to the first semester of 2022, vacancies in the first semester of 2023 registered a decline of 39% . But, when analyzed in relation to the last half of 2022, the decline was smaller, around 15%.

“We understand that this decline was a market correction, which carried out hiring in previous years based on future scenarios, many of which did not materialize. It was an expected move. We believe that this moment has passed and that companies should continue to expand their hiring in the coming months”, says the executive.

New cities in the ranking and six register growth

When looking at the cities that hired the most in the period analyzed, it can be seen that among the 10 with the most vacancies in technology, six registered an increase in 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Some cities such as Salvador, Ribeirão Preto and São Gonçalo are some of the surprises present in the ranking of those that grew the most compared to last year. The significant increase may indicate a strong demand for this type of labor in these locations.

Consultancies continue to lead the way in offering technology vacancies

Analyzing the 10 main segments of companies that in the first half of 2023 were responsible for more than 80% of technology vacancies, recruitment and selection consultancies still remain the leading segment in publishing vacancies, followed by technology and IT.