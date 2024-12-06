The Militància Decidim candidate for the presidency of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, has warned the PSC Government that he will not support the budgets or sign any other pact if the socialists “do not comply with all the agreements that already exist”, such as the singular financing or forgiveness of FLA debt.

In statements to journalists, together with the number two of his candidacy, Elisenda Alamany, Junqueras distanced himself from the investiture agreement of Salvador Illa signed between ERC and the PSC and indicated that “There were many reasons for voting no,” although he has continued without revealing what his vote was.

“It was not us who reached an investiture agreement with Salvador Illa, nor are we the ones who now need to say that within a year we will look at whether or not (the agreement) has been fulfilled. “There is no need to wait a year, we will see much sooner if it has been fulfilled or not,” has indicated, in reference to the proposal of Nova Esquerra Nacional, the other candidate competing for the leadership of ERC, to consult the bases on the investiture pact, within a year.

According to Junqueras, the “most important” reason for voting ‘no’ to Illa’s investiture agreement was the lack of confidence that the socialists would comply with what was agreed.

The candidate has stressed that the PSC “has to fulfill its commitments”: “As long as it does not fulfill them, there is no need for them to try to negotiate anything else with us.”

“If the PSC does not comply with everything it has already committed to comply, The budgets will not be good enough, If the PSC does not comply with the financing or condonation of the FLA, which it has already signed, the budgets of the Generalitat will not be the budgets that Catalan society needs and deserves and no one can ask ERC to approve budgets that They are not what Catalonia needs and deserves”, has added.

A week before the final vote to elect the new leadership of ERC, Junqueras has tried to seduce the voters of the Foc Nou candidacy, which did not advance to the second round, emphasizing that the proposals of both lists “They are very similar, in many areas.”

“Everyone knows that we share the commitment to put an end to the B structures of the party”, Junqueras has indicated, who has also mentioned the purpose of both lists of “obliging the socialist party to comply with all the agreements already signed.”

Reproaches to Illa for Constitution Day

On the other hand, Alamany has attacked the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, for attending the celebration of Constitution Day in Madrid.

“It is inappropriate for a president of the Government of the Generalitat“said Alamany, who opined that Illa “behaves as if he had a large majority in the Parliament, when in reality he is more alone and weakened than ever.”

Along the same lines, Junqueras has summoned Illa to “remember” that the Generalitat “has existed for many centuries before the Constitution.”