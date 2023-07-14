Of Elena Meli

If you overdo it with “junk” food, the likelihood of fatty liver increases, which can compromise the function of the organ, and the risk of obesity is high



If you go overboard with fast food and highly processed foods high in fat, your liver and waistline are seriously affected: this has been demonstrated by two different studies which confirm that succumbing to the temptation of junk food is a serious threat to health.

Liver and obesity The first survey, conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California out of about 4,000 people, it showed that one in three people, at least in the United States and in the sample analysed, gets about 20 percent of their daily calories from fast food; in these people fat accumulates in the liver which "strangles" the organ, compromising its functionality. And it doesn't go any better at the waist, since research by the University of Sydney has shown that fast food is the main cause of obesity: the study, conducted on about 9,500 people, shows how as calories from fatty and processed foods increase, body mass index and obesity level go hand in hand.

Unfortunately these junk food they “catch” us with their taste: although it is not certain, for example, the existence of an addiction to sugars, certainly one can become addicted to food in general and especially to products that combine carbohydrates and fatslike so many fast food foods, because this “mix” ignites the reward centers of the brain much more than products that have one or the other nutrient.

The baddest fats Unfortunately, then, in fast food, industrial or very elaborate foods it can happen to meet the baddest fats of all, trans fats

: derive mostly from industrial processes that add hydrogen atoms to vegetable fats so as to make them solid at room temperature and facilitate food processing, give body to the products and increase their shelf life. They are dangerous because they increase cholesterol, promote inflammation and the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, they even seem to worsen memory and what's more, there seems to be no safe threshold for their consumption, however low. The World Health Organization has proposed eliminating them completely from industrial products by 2023in the meantime, to protect yourself, you need to read the labels of industrial foods carefully and avoid them if they say hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated vegetable fats.