Alexandra, a tourist from Russia, who suffered from floods in India in the state of Himachal Pradesh, shared the details of what happened to Izvestia on July 14.

Alexandra said that the elements overtook her and other tourists during a party in one of the villages. According to her, as a result of the flood, people there were left without communication.

She noted that many Russians had moved to a neighboring village. There they have electricity, food, hot water, but there is no connection, and the road back is broken. Back tourists will have to walk about 1-2 km on foot, the nearest link is 10 km.

“There were no reports from the local police about the injured Russians, there were no evacuation missions,” the interlocutor shared.

She added that most of the victims were taxi drivers who slept in cars.

“On the first night, parking lots and several cafes were washed away, but all the guesthouses (guest houses) and places where people lived, there was no destruction there. Yes, it was felt that it was shaking in the morning, but it was not shaking much. Basically, what has collapsed is all sorts of dilapidated structures, ”concluded Alexandra.

Earlier, on July 13, 15 Russian tourists were blocked in the mountains in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, in which floods occurred due to continuous downpours for several days in a row. The state police reported that stranded tourists began to be evacuated.

It is known that as a result of heavy rains, 145 people died, as reported by the TV channel India Today. The most difficult situation has developed in the foothills of the Himalayas, where heavy rains have caused landslides. There, local rivers overflowed their banks and flooded many settlements.