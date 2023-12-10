Junior of Barranquilla and Deportivo Independiente Medellín their forces collide this Sunday in the first leg final of the League 2023-II, It will be a duel of powers that seek to keep the Christmas star of the Colombian Professional Soccer.

At 4 in the afternoon the ball starts rolling in the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez of Barranquillawhere Junior comes from winning 4-2 at Sports Tolima to finish first in quadrangular A and qualify for the final.

For its part, Independiente Medellín comes into the game with less wear and tear after rotating its roster in the match against Cali America: It was a victory (2-1) on the last date of the home runs.

It will be the third FPC final between Junior of Barranquilla and Deportivo Independiente Medellín. In the previous two there was victory on both sides: in 2016-I, the powerful of the mountains took the League title and in 2018-II, the shark took revenge and declared champion.

Follow minute by minute of the League final between Junior and Medellín