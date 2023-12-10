AnalysisThe European Union is cheering on the couches because it was the first power bloc to draw up rules for the use of artificial intelligence (AI). However, the rapid development of this phenomenon and the dominant position of several large tech companies in the US and Japan – countries that give much more freedom to the growth of AI – form a many-headed monster. And the bureaucrats in Brussels cannot beat that with these new rules, says technology editor Edwin van der Aa in this analysis.