Junior vs. La Equidad, live: follow all the action of the League

Junior from Barranquilla returns to his home, the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, to receive La Equidad this Saturday, on the third day of the 2022-I League.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real will try to show a better image than the one it left during the week, losing 3-1 against Atlético Nacional in Medellín.

For their part, those led by Alexis García have not won in this tournament. They tied 1-1 with Santa Fe at El Campín and then lost 1-2 against Once Caldas at Techo.

Junior and La Equidad alignments