Sunday, January 30, 2022
Junior vs. La Equidad, live: follow all the action of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
Junior vs. Equity

Junior vs. Equity

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The two teams meet at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

Junior from Barranquilla returns to his home, the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, to receive La Equidad this Saturday, on the third day of the 2022-I League.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real will try to show a better image than the one it left during the week, losing 3-1 against Atlético Nacional in Medellín.

For their part, those led by Alexis García have not won in this tournament. They tied 1-1 with Santa Fe at El Campín and then lost 1-2 against Once Caldas at Techo.

Follow the game here:

Junior and La Equidad alignments

