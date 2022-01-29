Junior vs. La Equidad, live: follow all the action of the League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Equity
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The two teams meet at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.
January 29, 2022, 06:05 PM
Junior from Barranquilla returns to his home, the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, to receive La Equidad this Saturday, on the third day of the 2022-I League.
The team led by Juan Cruz Real will try to show a better image than the one it left during the week, losing 3-1 against Atlético Nacional in Medellín.
For their part, those led by Alexis García have not won in this tournament. They tied 1-1 with Santa Fe at El Campín and then lost 1-2 against Once Caldas at Techo.
Follow the game here:
Junior and La Equidad alignments
January 29, 2022, 06:05 PM
