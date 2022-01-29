UK to offer NATO increased ‘military deployment’ in Europe

The United Kingdom prepares to offer NATO a “major” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and planes in Europe, Prime Minister announced Boris Johnson this Saturday, to respond to the increase in “Russian hostility” to Ukraine.

“This set of measures will send a clear message to the kremlin that we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity and that we will always stand by our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” Johnson said.

“If he president putin choose the path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe. Ukraine must be able to freely choose its future,” the British prime minister added.

Johnson will keep Ukraine as a priority task for his Government, in a week in which the official’s report will probably be published Sue Gray about the forbidden parties in Downing Street during confinement.

AFP