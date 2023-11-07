You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Junior vs. Cali.
OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY
Junior vs. Cali.
They face each other on the final date of the all-against-all phase.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Junior from Barranquilla will seek to ensure its permanence in the group of eight and qualify for the semi-final home runs, when it faces Atlético Huila, in Barranquilla, from 7:30 pm
(You may be interested in: Last date of the Colombian League LIVE: results, positions and classifieds)
Junior has a foot and three-quarters of the other in the home runs. He just needs to beat the already relegated Atlético Huila in Barranquilla.
With the tie it also happens: Alianza Petrolera would have to win by 17 goals. Losing advances if those from Barrancabermeja do not win.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Junior #Atlético #Huila #LIVE #date #Colombian #League