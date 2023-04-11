Junior de Barranquilla has one of the most ‘rich’ histories in the country. It is a club that has a tradition of more than 95 years in Colombian Professional Soccer and is part of the pioneering teams of professionalism in the country.

However, its history began quite differently from that of several teams in Colombia. According to the official website of the club, in 1924 Mrs. Micaela Lavalle de Mejia decided to bring together several young people from two important Barranquilla neighborhoods to create one of the main teams in the country.

Choice of colors and name

Even though the history books mark the 1920s as the birth of the Junior from Barranquilla, Its origins date back to the early years of the 20th century, when the English workers who built the railroad in the Caribbean region played soccer with clothing very similar to what the club wears today.

Remembering the colors of your flag, the English dressed in a white jacket and blue shorts (similar to the current clothing of the England National Team). In addition, on the team’s website they detail that the club’s first badge was the particular name of Juventud Infantil.

The inclusion of the red canes to the Junior’s jacket occurred a few years later; In a game against a team with a white jersey, they decided to put on a uniform with a red and white striped jersey, giving rise to the historic jacket that is known today.

Although it was not the only change in the colors of the club, his shorts during the Colombian amateur decade were all white until the creation of Colombian Professional Soccer.

In 1936, the institution decided to officially adopt the Junior’s name; after several international matches in 1939 and 1940 with players like Roberto Melendez and Romelio Martinez, the team became famous with a name that was marked for history.

With the start of the FPC in 1948, the club’s managers decided to change the color of the shorts to return to the traditional dark blue that they wore in the team’s origins.

In addition, the uniform gave rise to the mythical shield that the club has worn, shaped like a shark fin on top, the dark blue color on the upper stripe and the white and red batons that have characterized Junior from Barranquilla for years. .

