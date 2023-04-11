The objective was that the students of the two current schools in La Aljorra, attended by around half a thousand children, could enjoy modern facilities in line with their educational needs in the 2024-2025 academic year. But the new delays in the works make parents suspicious that this will not be the case. A modification in the project forced the construction companies Pavasal and Servimar 2008, which work in a temporary union of companies, to stop work in mid-November. Yesterday Monday, after solving part of the problems, the works were resumed “partially”, according to sources from the Ministry of Education, the regional department that makes the investment.

A spokesman for that Ministry reported that, meanwhile, “we continue working on the modification of the project for its approval, since it is a large and complex work, and we have to compare technical aspects, prices of materials and execution units.”

At the moment, on the site where the new facilities are being built, behind a Repsol service station, next to the Campo de Cartagena greenway and the La Guía road, half a dozen workers prepare the materials to continue with the work on the as soon as they receive the order from the Autonomous Community.

accumulated delays



«Now, with the municipal elections just around the corner, they are in a hurry to do something, but the truth is that the accumulated delays and the stoppage of the work during the last five months will mean that the children will not be able to enter the new school in the 24-25 academic year and what is worse, we are in danger of losing Europe’s money, ”warned one of the spokespersons for the platform for a single school in the Cartagena council, Luisa Carrión.

Parents warn that with the new delays the funds that Europe gave to build the school could be lost

This delay joins those that this initiative had during its processing over a decade. Among them, that the plot chosen at the beginning to locate the center, next to the festival site, was floodable, as warned by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS).

The construction of the two modules began in June of last year. The execution period was 18 months, so it will be difficult for students to occupy the facilities in two courses.