Over the years, Junior de Barranquilla has become one of the best showcases for soccer players on a continental level. Young promises have passed through their ranks who managed to become great figures of Colombian soccer and here we recap several of them.

Carlos Bacca

After ten and a half years, Carlos Bacca returns to Junior.

The striker born in Port Colombia Atlantic, He is one of the great idols of the institution and one of the main names that have left Colombian soccer at the top internationally.

Although Carlos Bacca started in professional football at a late age, the player managed to win over the fans of the Junior from Barranquilla in his first irruptions in the FPC. From his first appearances in 2006 he managed to stand out and be a figure of the FPC.

His great performances in the shark and the titles of 2009 and 2010, allowed him to make the leap to European football, where he defended the jersey of the Bruges from Belgium, Sevilla from Spain, Milan from Italy, Villarreal and Granada.

In his years playing football on the old continent, he became one of the most precise forwards and managed to win several titles where they stand out 3 Europa League, an Italian Super Cup and a Junpiter Pro League. Currently, Carlos Bacca is defending the colors of his beloved Junior from Barranquilla.

Luis Diaz

The 26-year-old Colombian winger is one of the greatest exponents of Colombia in soccer abroad, although its beginnings occurred in Barranquilla FC‘Lucho’ made a name for himself in the FPC defending the colors of Junior de Barranquilla.

It was around 2017 when the great talent of the guajiro began to appear, dazzling the Barranquilla fans with his dribbling, his runs and his goals. The Colombian League, Cup and Super League titles were key for him to sign for Porto de Portugal in 2019.

according to the newspaper The Herald, Luis Díaz is the most profitable player in Junior history, since he has left a total of 16 million euros in the club’s racks, 7 million of 80% of the move to Porto and 9 million of 20% of the transfer to Liverpool.

His time at Do Dragao was short, ‘Lucho’ Díaz made several European clubs fall in love with his football, who laid their eyes on him. with the port they won a League, a Cup and a Portuguese Super Cup.

in 2022 the great signing by Liverpool of England took place, where he got a quick adaptation in the English box. The Colombian quickly won the hearts of Reds fans who are waiting for the magical winger’s football to return to Anfield Road.

Teofilo Gutierrez

Teo has had two stages in the Junior.

Teo’s story with Junior from Barranquilla is full of ups and downs, The Chinita striker has been one of the great references of the team in the last decade and one of the best homegrown players that the rojiblanco team has had.

The good numbers at Barranquilla FC allowed him to be promoted to the Junior’s first team in 2007. His good performances were key to be transferred to Trabzonspor in 2010, leaving around 3 million euros for the Colombian club, according to the newspaper The Herald.

After golden years in Argentina, Türkiye and Portugal, where he raised several local and international titles, he decided to return to his love club in 2017 to win the 2018 and 2019 Leagues.

Currently, the gunner from Barranquilla is the second top scorer for Junior with 94 goals in more than 250 games played.

