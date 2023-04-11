A club of the caliber of Junior de Barranquilla has had among its ranks players who arrived as promises and said goodbye to the institution as true legends.

The shark team is one of the teams with the best ‘checkbook’ in the country and great footballers have been in its ranks who passionately defended the rojiblanca jacket, here we remember the idols of the Junior.

Ivan Rene Valenciano

the barranquillero earned the nickname ‘Bomber’, His powerful shot and his aim were a headache for the rival goalkeepers who couldn’t stop the Colombian striker’s goal shots.

Ivan Rene Valenciano He is considered one of the institution’s greatest idols, his 158 goals with the Junior jersey make him the all-time top scorer for the rojiblanco team, where he won three golden boots at the FPC and two league titles in 1993 and 1995.

Carlos ‘the Kid’ Valderrama

The 'Kid' defended the colors of Junior between 1993 and 1995.

The ‘Kid’ Valderrama is synonymous with soccer in Colombia, his game of possession and his spectacular passes led him to be the ‘brain’ of the remembered Junior of the 90s. The talented 10 landed in Barranquilla in 1993 and He managed to take the shark team to the top of the FPC conquering the league

His time with the rojiblanco team is remembered by the Junior fans who saw one of the best midfielders in the country at the Metropolitano. In 1995, the ‘Pibe’ said goodbye to the team after winning the Colombian League that year and after scoring 8 goals in 82 games.

Juan Ramón ‘the Witch’ Verón

The Argentine who marked the history of the Barranquilla cast, arrived at the Golden Gate of Colombia in 1976 at the age of 32, Although in his first months he was resisted by the fans, he managed to give Junior his first joy.

The ‘Witch’ Verón acted as player and coach in the institution during 1977, managing to embroider the first star on its shield after becoming champion in Colombian Professional Soccer.

Mario Sebastian Viera

The Uruguayan goalkeeper, who is currently 40 years old, has become the team’s flagship in recent years, where he has defended the three sticks on 628 occasions, making him the the player with the most matches played in the rojiblanca jersey.

Since his arrival at Junior from Barranquilla in 2011, Sebastián Viera became a key piece of the institution where he has won three Colombian League titles, in 2011, 2018 and 2019.

The goalkeeper Sebastián Viera and Teo Gutiérrez, two of the most outstanding players of Atlético Junior and fundamental in winning the title.

Victor Ephanor

The Brazilian was one of the most important players of the Barranquillera entity in the 70s, his spectacular left-footed strike delighted the fans who saw them shine at the FPC.

Víctor Ephanor played between 1972 and 1975 in Junior de Barranquilla, where he managed to play 144 games and scored 86 goals, making him the club’s top scorer until 1995 when Iván René Valenciano broke his record.

