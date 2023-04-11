Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Until this morning the governor Rubén Rocha Moya did not have any news about the base price of the commercialization of corn of 5 million tons of corn and whose proposal from the farmers is a minimum of 7 thousand pesos per ton.

What he had had was an approach to the operation of the purchase of the million tons of corn by the federal government.

The state president assured in his Semanera conference that would meet with the corn growers to see the terms, the conditionsbut the agreement that the state government made and that was expressed to Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the one that the producers raised through their deployments the day the federal president came to Sinaloa.

“It has already been announced (purchase) of the million tons by SEGALMEX, by the government, that even had a meeting with the Treasury, a meeting where our Secretary of Finance was in order to guarantee the resource, the The resource is going to be guaranteed, there is no problem for that.”

According to the governor, it is important that the purchase contract begin to operate and say who is going to be selling, although it is supposed to be even for everyone, but they are going to talk with the producers to find out what they are thinking and make it known to the SEGALMEX authorities and by next week an operation will be installed in Sinaloa that will allow it to carry out purchase operations.