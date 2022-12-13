Junior: four players would be almost ready to be announced

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. millionaires
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. millionaires
The club’s doctor confirmed that they only have the medical examinations left to sign a contract.
December 13, 2022, 11:09 AM
the doctor of Junior from Barranquilla, Javier Fernández, assured that the team already has four players summoned to undergo medical examinations, This would be the last procedure before signing a contract and joining the team’s roster.
On Wednesday we have evaluations that the administrative area has linked, I don’t have the names, but they told me that there are four players,” said Javier Fernández, team doctor.
Fernández also added that the appointment is this Wednesday in December at 8:30 in the morning, although he reiterated that the names were not given to him, he mentioned that “my responsibility is to make a new assessment and say in what condition they are for the next season.”
“My responsibility is to make a new assessment and say what conditions they are in for next season
For its part, after the positive results of the exams, the club could be announcing its new signings in the coming days, to strengthen the squad for next season.
For his part, the doctor, who spoke on the Barranquilla Satellite program, also mentioned that almost all the players are on a break, some players will not enjoy the break because they are recovering, since they come from surgeries, these are, the forward Freddy Hinestroza, midfielder Enrique Serje, and central defender Homer Martínez.
