The father of the 23-year-old who was driving the car in the tragic accident in Alexandria, said he received death threats

The dramatic accident which took place at 4:00 in the morning last Sunday on the outskirts of Alessandria, is one of the most tragic that can be remembered in recent times on the Italian streets. The 23-year-old who was driving, Maruan Naimi, is hospitalized and kept in hospital today and will have to answer for the crime of multiple road homicide. the boy’s father said he received threats from relatives of the victims.

It was about 4:00 in the night between last Saturday and Sunday, when a patrol of the Carabinieri of Alessandria noticed a Peugeot 807 proceed at an irregular pace in the Christ district. The military turned on the flashing lights and intimated to the driver of stop.

The latter, on the other hand, perhaps for fear of taking sanctions, decided to speed up and attempt to escape towards the outskirts of the city.

Escape that did not last long, however. Because, having arrived at a half-bend on state road 244 between Cabanette and Cantalupo, the car lost grip with the asphalt and went off the road. flipping over several timesbreaking through a guard rail and ending up in the courtyard of a house.

The budget was tragic. There were 7 boys on board the car, all thrown out of the car. For three of them, 23-year-old Lorenzo Pantuosco, 21-year-old Lorenzo Vancheri and 15-year-old Denise Maspi, there was nothing they could do but ascertain the instantaneous death.

The other four are all hospitalized in hospital. A 19-year-old is in critical condition and has had more than one cardiac arrest, while another girl risks having her leg amputated.

Threats to the family of the 23-year-old who caused the tragic accident

He was the one who reported the slightest trauma Maruan Naimi, the 23-year-old who was driving the car. His blood alcohol content was slightly higher than the permitted limit and now he will have to answer for the crime of multiple vehicular homicide.

Like his other surviving friends, he too is now in the hospital, planted by the police.

The father of the boy, reached by journalists, said he had received threats and that he and his wife cannot go home.

Some people would go too out of the hospital and asked the policemen at the entrance to tell him where Maruan was.

They call us assassins, but we’ve been here for thirty years working, our son was born in Alexandria. Those boys were all like other children to us. They came and went as they pleased. We are devastated by what happened. Maruan was wrong, but it could have happened to another boy. And he wasn’t the only one who made a mistake anyway.

In fact, the man veiledly claims that part of the fault is even of the Carabinieri themselves.