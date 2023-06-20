Juneteenth shooting: Six youths wounded on Emancipation Day in Milwaukee

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Illustrative image of a crime scene.
The injured are not seriously injured but are recovering.
During the Juneteenth or Emancipation Day celebration, six youths were shot outside downtown Milwaukee, police said.
The events occurred on Monday. Following the incident, Milwaukee Police responded around 4:21 p.m. near Rose Park. after four women and two men between the ages of 14 and 19 were injured by gunfire. The injuries were not life-threatening.
According to CNN en Español, a 17-year-old boy is believed to be a suspect and is among the injured. Police say they are continuing to investigate and identify other possible suspects.
According to statements by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, this incident is “totally unacceptable.” He said there were thousands of people in the area at the time.
“Then shots were fired and I looked up and I saw a girl limping on one leg and another girl was shot on the ground,” a witness told CNN affiliate TMJ4 News.
The incident in Wisconsin follows another mass shooting in Willowbrook, Illinois, over the weekend during a June 16 celebration. That shooting left one person dead and 22 others injured.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
