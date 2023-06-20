The ‘Buongiorno con Nutripiatto’ kit, consisting of a guide and a breakfast placemat that shows the fundamental food components for preparing and consuming a balanced breakfast, has obtained the scientific recognition of ‘Excellence in Life Science’ for the ‘ Best Marketing Education Program of the Year’. After receiving scientific endorsement with the publication in ‘Plos One’ – Nestlè reports in a note – Nutripiatto is recognized as the best education program of 2023 by ‘The Life Science Excellence Awards’, the most authoritative recognition for projects of excellence that have distinguished themselves in the last year in the medical-scientific world.

More than 250,000 children have been reached by Nutripiatto, an ‘intelligent’ dish, shaped with the various food groups to encourage good habits in terms of food quality and quantity in a balanced meal and promoted in recent years thanks to local events, spontaneous requests of the kit by families and the initiatives carried out together with nutritionists, paediatricians and schools. Created in 2018 with the advice of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome and also supported by the contribution of Sipps (Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatrics), the project is an extensive food education program, made up of various guides and many recipes designed to meet the nutritional needs of children in the various age groups of growth, from 4 to 12 years old, and at different times of the day.

Among the Guides, the winner, ‘Buongiorno con Nutripiatto’ helps to understand what is meant by a balanced breakfast and, by providing various recipes to prepare together with your children, offers ideas and information on one of the most important meals of the day. Breakfast is in fact a fundamental meal for everyone but especially for children, who should never skip it, but it is also a moment that should be shared with the family in a pleasant way and with due calm.

Every year – reads the note – The Life Science Excellence Awards rewards companies and managers who have contributed to excellence and innovation in the Life Science sector thanks to a technical-institutional jury whose evaluation process is supervised by the managing director of Popular Science Italy, Francesco Maria Avitto. In this area Buongiorno con Nutripiatto stood out in terms of innovation and excellence, and was recognized as the best education program of the year.

“An important award that follows the wave of this year’s recognition by the scientific magazine Plos One – says Manuela Kron, Corporate Affairs Director of Nestlé – it is important that tools such as Nutripiatto are recognized and validated to continue promoting and expanding good practices in the field of varied and balanced nutrition. Adequate nutrition and a correct lifestyle are important grounds on which to try to build a better future for us and for the new generations: an assumption of which we are firmly convinced at Nestlé and which we try to translate into our food education projects aimed at children but also to adults”.

Nutripiatto – concludes the note – is part of a larger project, the Nestlé for Healthier Kids, born in 2018 with the aim of helping 50 million children to live healthier lives by 2030. The initiative helps and supports parents and educators in raising healthy children through the constant innovation of nutritional education products and projects, such as Nutripiatto. On the website www.nutripiatto.nestle.it it is possible to request the kit, download the guides with recipes and access useful advice on a correct lifestyle, from nutrition to physical activity.