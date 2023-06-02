With the entry of the month of June, a certain summer aroma is already beginning to be perceived. The days are longer and the desire to enjoy is more noticeable. In addition, after this episode of rainy days, it seems that the skies will be clear again this weekend, so in many parts of the Region plans to leave home are multiplying. For this they have made a special effort in the Altiplano region and in Cartagena, where these days they propose the most original activities.

The options cover all kinds of tastes: from history to musical performances through oenology and mystery. In the northernmost city of the Altiplano, they are committed to turning the streets and squares of Yecla into a journey back in time to the last years of the 16th century, while in Jumilla they offer a unique experience that pairs wine with music. The people of Cartagena, for their part, can choose between the Cartagena Jonda festival and the mysterious routes that reveal the hidden secrets of the city.

The Golden Age comes to life in a historical recreation through streets and squares

The streets of Yecla are transported to the end of the 16th century this weekend with the II Historical Reenactment of the Golden Age, organized by the Yecla Siglo de Oro association and the University of Murcia. The international event aims to recreate situations of daily, social, civil and military life in the city of 500 years ago. To do this, from June 2 to 4, they have the installation of a camp with craft stalls, recreations, militia troops, as well as customs and an urban militia. There will also be dances, theater and concerts set in the Golden Age.

The streets and squares from the Old Church to the Parque de la Constitución will become an authentic journey through time with proposals for all audiences. The arrival of some 300 re-enactors from countries such as Poland, Finland, Portugal, France or the United States is expected, who will help bring society closer and make Yecla’s history known in a pedagogical way from a most immersive perspective.

Summer in the lands of Jumilla is celebrated again between music and wines

In Jumilla, wine is celebrated in many and very diverse ways, creating high-altitude pairings. One of the best is the one he does with music in an event that triumphs year after year in the city: ‘Music between wines’. The Jumilla Wine Route organizes different concerts during the summer months that are held in the associated wineries, also enjoying a ‘catering’ and, of course, their wines. The experience of enjoying a musical performance between barrels and vineyards begins this Saturday and will go through six wineries before ending on July 22 with a special closing ceremony.

Tomorrow’s appointment is at Bodegas Luzón, where they will visit their winery and serve their wines enlivened by the Conecta2 group, experts in making versions of pop and rock of all times. The next Saturdays are planned to visit Bodegas Viña Elena (June 10), San Isidro (June 17), Bodegas Ribera del Juá (June 24), Bodegas Silvano García (July 8) and Madrid Romero (July 15). In all of them, Jumillanos and visitors will be able to combine those two passions that are music and wine.

The bailaora Patricia Guerrero brings her art to Cartagena tonight as part of the Cartagena Jonda festival. The appointment, which will take place at 9 pm in the garden of the Municipal Archaeological Museum for a price of 20 euros, is one of the highlights of this event organized by the Peña Flamenca Antonio Piñana. This year it celebrates its tenth edition, dedicated to Huelva, with a wide range of singing, dancing and guitar recitals, as well as activities related to the songs of this land.

Patricia Guerrero promises to delight the flamenco-loving public tonight. Her career confirms this: among her awards are the 2021 National Dance Award and the 2007 Despñante Award from the Las Minas International Singing Festival. Among her personal shows and her collaborations with other artists, her facet as a physical dancer stands out, committed, avant-garde and restless, capable of playing with jondo, her figures and her stories. On this occasion, Guerrero has the singing company of Sergio ‘El Colorao’, with extensive experience, a taste for ancient styles and three Cante de las Minas awards to his credit; and José Fermín on guitar, who has collaborated with big names like Potito, Montse Cortés and Antonio Canales.

The people of Cartagena will live a weekend full of mysteries, legends, psychophonies and strange events through the Mysterious Routes network, the initiative that proposes to discover the world of mystery from different proposals, with the public as the protagonist. From today until Sunday there are four appointments to discover the most hidden Cartagena, starting with the ‘Orphanage’ route, a night of mystery in the old House of Mercy, where you are invited to tour the interior of the building, the former orphanage of the city ​​and current headquarters of the rectorate of the UPCT.

This Saturday the appointment with the mystery is double: at 7:00 p.m., the ‘Mysterious Cartagena’ route runs through different streets in search of paranormal phenomena and the most chilling legends; those who go to the ‘Dark route’ (21 hours) will find the most disturbing episodes in the history of the city. The most gloomy route arrives on Sunday with a nocturnal visit to the Los Remedios cemetery: there you will discover the strangest symbology and the most mysterious stories that have ever occurred in a cemetery.