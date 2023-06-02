THE PlayStation Days of Play have started and this means that we can take advantage of a series of discounts for games and accessories dedicated to PS4 and PS5. Various discount categories are available through the PS Store, including games under €20, a best seller section, one for multiplayer games only and one for expansion content. In addition, there are discounts for PS Plus, including upgrades to Extras and Premium. Between best known games in discount, we find:

God of War Ragnarok (€49.69 for PS4 and €59.99 for PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (€ 29.99, PS4 + PS5)

GTA 5 (€14.69 for PS4, €19.99 for PS5)

The Last of Us Part I (€59.99 for PS5)

Gran Turismo 7 (€49.59 PS4+PS5, €39.89 for PS4)

Horizon Forbidden West (€49.59 for PS4+PS5, €39.89 for PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (€39.60 for PS4+PS5, €30 for PS4)

Between games for less than €20 by Days of Play instead we find quality works such as:

It Takes Two (€19.99 for PS5+PS4)

Hades (€12.49 for PS5+PS4)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe (€19.99 for PS5+PS4)

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle (€14.99 for PS5+PS4)

Outer Wilds (€14.99 for PS5+PS4)

The Entropy Center (€14.99 for PS5+PS4)

You can find all discounts at this address.