In mid-March, Famke, a cocker spaniel mix, jumped from a ship on the Moselle. Twelve days later, the dog was noticed by campsite visitors on an island.

HFemale Famke jumped into the water from her owners' ship on the Moselle, disappeared without a trace for a long time – and was finally discovered on an island after twelve days. Campsite visitors became aware of the animal on Wednesday, which was opposite them on an island near Zell an der Mosel, the police said.

The fire department rescued the dog. The cocker spaniel mix is ​​in good shape. Until the dog is picked up by her owners, she will remain in the care of the fire department.

The 15-year-old Famke jumped into the water in Rhineland-Palatinate between Sankt Aldegund (Cochem-Zell district) and Wintrich (Bernkastel-Wittlich district) on March 15th. A poster was used to search for her.

It said, among other things: “Despite her age, she is still fit, so she could have made it to the shore. It is possible that she is frightened after this experience.”