Juarez City.- Although July has not yet ended, it is the month that records the highest number of reports of animal abuse with twenty-nine citizen complaints, reported the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

In January, 25 cases were reported, 26 in February, 23 in March, 24 in April, 28 in May, 28 in June and 29 in July, meaning that almost one attack per day has been reported to 911, according to official data from the corporation.

In total, 183 interventions have been carried out by municipal police this year, said Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Police.

He mentioned that in most cases, various pets and other types of animals were seized, in coordination with the Department of Ecology, to later be delivered to the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption (RAMM).

He recalled that in three of these interventions, the preventive agents arrested the same number of people as probable perpetrators of the crime of animal abuse, for which they were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The most recent case occurred on July 5 when Adair Humberto A., 35, was arrested and accused of being the probable person responsible for the murder of a mixed-breed dog, which he allegedly hanged while under the influence of crystal meth.

The crime was reported by citizens through social networks, so the officers went to the Parajes de Oriente subdivision, where they found the alleged aggressor, who in addition to showing signs of intoxication had 14.7 grams of the synthetic drug in his possession, reported the SSPM.

Due to the results obtained this year, the K-9 Group members joined the campaign against animal abuse, created by the Directorate of Ecology and Civil Protection.

The SSPM spokesperson said there is an increase in cases of animal abuse, so through informational flyers that they handed out to drivers passing through the Puente Rotario – located on De la Raza Avenue – they sought to create greater awareness of respect for animals.

At the start of the campaign, members of the K-9 group showed citizens their skills acquired through the training provided by the Secretariat.