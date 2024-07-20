Mexico City.- This weekend the Diablos Rojos of Toluca FC will visit the Cruz Azul Machine as part of the celebrations of Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX.

The match will be at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, where if a penalty is awarded to the Escarlatas, the Brazilian goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi, will not run from goal to goal to take the penalty.

The goalkeeper would give up being the official penalty taker for the Red Devils, due to the recent penalties that he missed against Cruz Azul.

In the last tournament, Tiago Volpi received two opportunities to score against Kevin Mier, but he missed both attempts.

Toluca FC ended up losing the match and also the runner-up spot in the 2024 Clausura. To top it off, a week later they were eliminated at the expense of Chivas del Guadalajara.

On the eve of the match against Cruz Azul, Tiago Volpi himself revealed the reasons for letting another Toluca FC player be the official penalty taker in this Apertura 2024 of Liga MX.

“It’s a decision that has already been made, I don’t know who’s going to kick, but it’s not me and the mistérica (Renato Paiva) has spoken to me and told me that it’s going to be another player who’s going to kick,” he said after the match against Mazatlán FC.

Tiago Volpi scored fifteen times from the penalty spot after joining the Diablos Rojos from Toluca FC. In the last semester he fought for the top scorer by scoring five goals. The carioca was three away from sharing the title of top scorer.

