This Wednesday everything The United States celebrates the 4th of Julythe date on which the signing of the thirteen American colonies in 1776 for the country’s independence from the British Empire is commemorated. As every year, the Independence Day It is celebrated with fireworks, but One state does not allow individuals to use fireworks. privately.

This is Massachusettsthe only state where the use of private fireworks is strictly prohibited, as detailed in a report by CBS News. This measure was implemented with the aim of prevent accidents and protect public safety.

In Massachusetts, fireworks may only be used by licensed professionals at authorized public events. This policy has remained in place to mitigate fire and injury risks, as well as to maintain public safety in urban and suburban areas of the state.

Massachusetts, the only state where private use of fireworks is prohibited. Photo:Getty Images

While some residents and visitors may feel limited by these restrictions, the law seeks to balance holiday traditions with community safety and environmental stewardship.

While in other states of the American nation Fireworks are an iconic part of the 4th of July festivities.In Massachusetts, current regulations remind everyone to enjoy celebrations responsibly and in accordance with local regulations.

Which states allow fireworks on the 4th of July?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has banned several types of fireworks at the federal level. Examples include M-80s, cherry bombs, and anything else containing more than 50 milligrams of pyrotechnic material.

However, in these states most fireworks are allowed, at certain levels: