According to the criteria of
This is Massachusettsthe only state where the use of private fireworks is strictly prohibited, as detailed in a report by CBS News. This measure was implemented with the aim of prevent accidents and protect public safety.
In Massachusetts, fireworks may only be used by licensed professionals at authorized public events. This policy has remained in place to mitigate fire and injury risks, as well as to maintain public safety in urban and suburban areas of the state.
While some residents and visitors may feel limited by these restrictions, the law seeks to balance holiday traditions with community safety and environmental stewardship.
While in other states of the American nation Fireworks are an iconic part of the 4th of July festivities.In Massachusetts, current regulations remind everyone to enjoy celebrations responsibly and in accordance with local regulations.
Which states allow fireworks on the 4th of July?
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has banned several types of fireworks at the federal level. Examples include M-80s, cherry bombs, and anything else containing more than 50 milligrams of pyrotechnic material.
However, in these states most fireworks are allowed, at certain levels:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Mountain
- Nebraska
- Snowfall
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- NY
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington DC
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
#July #4th #state #fireworks #illegal
Leave a Reply