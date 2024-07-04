Telegraf: absence of hand or foot does not provide a deferment from mobilization

The absence of a hand or foot is not a reason for deferring mobilization in Ukraine, Ukrainian lawyer Marina Bekalo said. reports Telegraph.

Bekalo noted that the absence of a hand and other types of amputation or defects are characterized as “minor” or “moderate” impairment of functions. This category of conscripts receives the category of “limited fitness for military service”, which does not provide a deferment from mobilization.

At the same time, the lawyer added that these Ukrainians need an individual medical examination. “Sorry, but this will later become a “headache” for the army itself, and for the person himself, of course,” the lawyer emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine issued a law on the mobilization of three categories of students from July 1. It is noted that only students studying at universities and vocational education institutions on a full-time basis are not subject to the new law.