Migrants, NGO-Viminal clash, 250 forced to remain on board

The question migrants remains a very hot front for the governmentopen confrontation between Ong and the Ministry of the Interior at the end of a day of very high tension. From the ship Humanity 1– lets know the Interior Ministry – were dropped off at the port of Catania “All migrants who were in emergency conditions (families, women and minors) and in precarious health conditions ascertained by the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office – Usmaf”. They went down overall 144 migrants, of which 102 minors (100 unaccompanied). The only family unit is made up of two minors and an uncle. All the migrants who got off the ship, after the first assistance and identification operations, were transferred to the reception centers. THE 35 migrants remained aboard the ship received hot meals. Similar speech for the other ship arrived at the port of Catania: the Geo Barents.

I’m 357 migrants disembarkedwhile in 215 have not received permission and are remained on board. Joachim Ebelingcaptain of the Humanity 1, has decided not to go back to the ship. “There are two types of sailors – explains Ebeling to Corriere della Sera -: those who are afraid of the sea, and those who terror of the port. I belong to the second category, but for this time I’ll make an exception. And from this dock I will not move. I can only do this, otherwise I would violate so many rules of international law that then yes I would be guilty. I stay here immobile. When I had to explain to the 35 remaining on board that there was no go-ahead for them. I couldn’t find the words“.

