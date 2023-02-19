Julio Comesaña, hospitalized for a heart problem

Julio Avelino Comesaña presented a medical problem in the last few hours, which forced him to be admitted to a clinic Barranquilla.

The Uruguayan coach was admitted to the Portoazul Clinic from the capital of the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon, once presented abnormalities in his heart rhythm.

Tranquillity

At 74 years old, Comesaña enjoys his family and soccer, his two loves, but in the morning he presented a tachycardia, for which he went to the clinic.

The Uruguayan counselor is in good health, controlled, after some tests that were carried out at that care center.

“Everything’s fine. There is nothing to worry about, ”his wife told him, Amanda Albanese, to the newspaper El Heraldo, giving peace of mind about the state of health of the beloved and renowned technician in the city.



