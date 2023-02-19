In the past, Hyundai has only approached the car segment supercars. In September last year, for example, the former number one of the Korean brand’s N division Albert Biermann admitted that the company was working on a mid-engined supercar to complement its range of high-performance cars, but in the end he didn’t nothing came of it and the project ended with a nothing done, with the sports car never going into production. Now, however, the cards on the table and future scenarios could change.

At the Canadian International AutoShow 2023, Hyundai’s design director Hak Soo Ha hinted that the fate of Hyundai’s first supercar had not yet been marked, thus still keeping a small crack open. “We are working hard to take the project forward, but at what point we will make it economically viable, when we will plan production, on which platform we will bring it to market and with which powertrain we will equip it, is still all pending”, his words reported by Carscoops. The door to a future Hyundai supercar therefore opens again, even if the details relating to this model remain unknown: if we were to rely on the advances that Biermann had offered at the time, among options Of propulsion present on the table there would be a petrol solution, a hybrid drive system and one of hydrogen fuel cells.

Everything revolves around the economic aspect: the previous Hyundai mid-engine supercar project was interrupted precisely because the excessive list price that the model would have had would have made it inaccessible on the market. Also aware of this threat was Hak Soo Ha, who bluntly admitted that affordability is still today one of the major obstacles to the development of this supercar. Translated: the door isn’t quite closed yet, but it isn’t that wide open either.