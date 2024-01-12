Juliana Oxenford She generated controversy by stating for Trome that she had a father who did not love her. In fact, she has always been distant from Marcelo Oxenford and his sister, actress Lucia Oxenford. For this reason, she assured that she did not feel ashamed of anything; However, she admitted that the way she said things was not appropriate.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Marcelo Oxenford?

“The natural thing would be for all parents to love their children, but there are parents who do not love their children. That's what I got. I have sisters who love me. Many people love me, I have the love of my family and the greatest thing I have is my children,” she expressed to Carla Chévez and said that her father also has no relationship with her grandchildren, her children.

Her statements generated all kinds of comments on social networks, so the communicator spoke out: “It's not that you hate that you fight with your brother, I'm a human being and who doesn't have family conflicts? I was asked about the issue and I could have said I'm not going to talk about that issue, but yes, I'll talk, ask me what you want and I'll talk, I don't have any problem.”, he noted at the beginning.

But minutes later he admitted: “Some things, rather than regretting them, I should have said them differently, but I am not ashamed of anything and I do not feel any type of guilt for anything. (…) I was asked about a topic related to my family and I responded with the naturalness that characterizes me”.

Juliana Oxenford exposes the bad relationship she has with Marcelo Oxenford. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

How did the controversy between Juliana Oxenford and her father, Marcelo Oxenford, arise?

In 2017, Juliana Oxenford accused his father, Marcelo Oxenford, if there is “abandoned” when I was a kid. Then, the journalist explained what was mentioned for Trome: “I have a father who left home when I was very young and obviously it happens that you see him little, time continues to pass and it becomes less and less… I don't experience him. Maybe he is a wonderful dad with Lucía, he is not with me. I have no ties with him. I've had it at times and things have come up that caused us to grow apart again and again.”.

Years later, in 2022Juliana referred to Marcelo again and clarified that did not maintain a link some with his parent. “I don't hate my dad like everyone thinks, I don't have a relationship with him because it is a decision that I have made since I was fully mature, because for some time now it seems healthier to live like this,” he said for Infobae.

In 2019, these conflicts were left behind because Marcelo and Juliana They posed together for a photo session that was held for the journalist's wedding.