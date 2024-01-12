The Islamic Resistance militia group in Iraq, supported by Iran, said this Friday (12) that it attacked a “vital target” in the city of Eilat, in southern Israel, in the first action claimed by these armed groups since the bombings of the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen.

“Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq, using appropriate weapons, attacked in the early hours of Friday a vital target in occupied Umm al Rashrash (Eilat),” the group announced in a statement, in which it promised to “continue attacking and destroying strongholds enemies.”

These militias have launched more than a hundred rocket, missile and drone attacks against US positions in Iraq and Syria and, to a more limited extent, against southern Israel, although launches against Israeli territory are generally intercepted by Jordan or by American warships.

So far, Israeli authorities have not commented on the attack, which the Islamic Resistance in Iraq says was launched in response to “massacres committed” against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

This is the first action claimed by these militias after the bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom against positions of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are also part of the informal Axis of Resistance alliance, led by Iran and also made up of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.

Bombings in Yemen have left at least five Houthi fighters dead, according to the insurgents themselves, who stated that this action will not stop them from continuing to block commercial ships from sailing through the Red Sea.

After the bombings, several Islamic Resistance militias in Iraq, such as Kataib Hezbollah – considered terrorists by Washington – promised to intensify their attacks against US positions in the Middle East and against Israel, thus fueling the new escalation of tension in the region.