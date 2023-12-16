Juliana Oxenford He said goodbye to his television audience on December 15, amid rumors that Magaly Medina would have had something to do with his dismissal. “Someone very powerful has asked for my head,” the journalist said on one occasion. To this, the 'Magpie' did not remain silent and she admitted that she did request the expulsion of Oxenford from ATV, but some time ago.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford says goodbye to ATV after 4 years: “They don't love me that's why I'm leaving”

What happened to Juliana Oxenford?

The journalist no longer part of ATV. For this reason, he had a pleasant time sharing with his production team. At the channel's premises, the former host was encouraged to sing 'The Telephone', by the group Pintura Roja, and, among jokes, she assured that she did not have financial solvency.

The meeting participants finished dinner and the journalist assured: “I'm going to pay the bill. I don't have anything to live on in January, but I'm going to pay the bill“His words caused laughter from his companions. Furthermore, he addressed Mávila Huertas and assured that he would not hold a grudge: “Good luck to you, good luck to everyone. Let the love flow“.

Why was Juliana Oxenford removed from ATV?

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford launches a request to Latina and América TV: “Why don't you answer if I want to work?”

With precision, The reasons for the driver's departure are unknown; However, her statements suggested that Magaly Medina was involved. As is known, and as La 'Urraca' pointed out, both generated enmity due to different political ideals, but the host of 'Magaly TV, la firma' claimed that she did not have enough power to determine Oxenford's expulsion.

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

The journalist reviewed her three years on the news and recalled her controversial statements about various political figures. At one point, she said: “I have never had so much freedom to practice journalism, but I have never been insulted as much or disrespected as much as on my own channel. But I'm not going to say anything, because I have class“.

#Juliana #Oxenford #leaving #ATV #live #January