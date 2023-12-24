Juliana Oxenford He was encouraged to show the rating of his defunct program 'Al style Juliana' when it was still broadcast on ATV. The journalist made this decision after Magaly Medina pointed out that “he was going to unmask those who boast of having left with high numbers.” After the publication of Oxenford, the actor Michael Finseth He questioned the tune of that newscast, which caused Juliana to get upset and confront him. In this note, she knows what happened.

Did Michael Finseth question the ratings of Juliana Oxenford's show?

Juliana Oxenford published, through its 'X' account (formerly Twitter), the figures that 'Al style Juliana' reached after Magaly Medina's controversial comment. “Here are the last three days of my program, without a single promotion, with attacks and slander. Merry Christmas! With all my heart. May you receive less wallets and more love”wrote.

After that, Michael Finseth responded to Oxenford's post. “And with 4 points you were in the channel? How was the management's endurance?” He pointed out at the beginning.

“My time is very valuable, like the rating for a channel, that is why you are no longer there. The numbers were good in the middle of the pandemic, but more like a checking account,” he added.

Michael Finseth maintained that Juliana Oxenford is not in ATV because of her numbers. Photo: X/Juliana Oxenford

What did Juliana Oxenford respond to Michael Finseth?

Juliana Oxenford decided to respond to Michael Finseth after his various attacks on social networks. “Excuse me, but I can't explain to you how the figures, the cushion and the analysis of TV numbers work… because you are not a journalist, actor, entertainer,” he said at the beginning.

“What happened? The 'cañitas' business didn't work out for you and you're hot? Go for comedy. The role of a fake would be good for you”added the journalist.