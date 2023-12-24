On the eve of Christmas, the show host Magaly Medina made a surprising revelation about herself and her family: she will not spend Christmas Eve with her only son, Gianmarco Mendoza Medina. The popular 'Urraca' confessed the reason why the table will not be complete. Despite this event, Magaly appears optimistic and in good humor.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina shares Christmas salad recipe and users troll her: “And the turkey?”

Why won't Magaly Medina spend Christmas with her son?

In an interview for a local media, the host of 'Magaly TV, the firm' She said that her son will not accompany her at midnight because he is in the Netherlands and will be with his friends tonight. The reason? For the extension of your visa in England.

“My son is not coming, but he will come at the end of January for some administrative procedures. He is doing his visa extension in England. He spends Christmas with friends in the Netherlands”, declared for Infobae Peru.

Gianmarco Mendoza is approximately 37 years old. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: 'Peluchín' attacks Magaly again and defends Juliana: “Life puts everyone in their place”

Who will be with Magaly Medina at Christmas?

After the death of Magaly's father Last March, the people who will be with her for Christmas dinner are her mother, her husband, her nephews and her brother's in-laws.

“We spent it at home. She has always been the rallying point for as long as I can remember. My dad is no longer here, but my mom is there, my nephews, my brother's in-laws. They are part of our family. My husband's daughter… he said to the same medium.

#Magaly #Medina #spend #Christmas #son #host #revealed #important #reason