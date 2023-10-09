Monday, October 9, 2023, 3:07 p.m.



Lawyer Julián Luna has filed a complaint against Felipe Moreno for up to four alleged criminal acts: unfair administration, corporate crime of accounting falsehood, corporate crime of imposition of abusive agreements and crime of confiscation of assets. He announced it one day before this Tuesday’s meeting, in a press conference held at the Amistad hotel, the same place where eight months earlier the now president Grana presented his roadmap to enter the club. The lawyer questioned Felipe Moreno’s economic capacity and accused him of allegedly falsifying the accounts to present losses and be subject to dissolution. Thus, he stated that, “allegedly”, Felipe Moreno is working on “a plan that eliminates all shareholders and a large part of the private debt to obtain a lump sum of about 15 million euros.”

He denounced that he did not forgive Samper’s debt, just over two million euros, and added that this would have left a positive balance that would have avoided the losses, 1.9 million, and the cause of dissolution. On the other hand, he pointed out that what was contributed by the Córdoba businessman is not counted as capital. In addition, he also spoke about the depreciation of assets such as the use of the stadium or the ‘naming’ without an expert report. Finally, he assured that there are Murcian businessmen as alternatives to Felipe Moreno although he did not want to give names. “Maybe they’ll find out tomorrow at the meeting,” he concluded.

Pedreño asks Luna to return 300,000 euros



Julián Luna became known to the Murcia fans as the representative of a supposed investor who was going to put 10 million euros in Real Murcia just before the arrival of Felipe Moreno. Finally, that investor turned out to be Antonio Perea, a businessman from Archena baptized by Jesús Samper as the “sheikh’s taxi driver” due to his alleged relationships with various royal families in Southeast Asia. Finally, no investor came to the club and Luna’s investment was reduced to just 500,000 euros, which were an urgent payment destined for Social Security.

Of course, according to the current counselor Antonio Pedreño, Agustín Ramos’s right-hand man at the time, 300,000 euros of the half million contributed by Luna himself came from a loan that Pedreño himself had previously made to Luna. An amount that Pedreño is now demanding from the president of La Unión and for which the loan contract was not signed then. Antonio Pedreño, who has bank receipts for said payment and who intends to avoid problems for Felipe Moreno, intends to recover that amount, either with its return or with the 300,000 euros in club shares.