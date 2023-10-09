Food | The Wolt driver brought Simo Raittila a pizza that was missing a couple of pieces – This is how Wolt explains

The pizza ordered by Simo Raittila from Helsinki didn’t match the sales picture, and someone had torn a couple of pieces off of it. According to Wolt, “human errors” happen every now and then in the supply chain.

Helsinki Simo Raittila ordered a pizza over the weekend via the Wolt app. When the food arrived, a nasty surprise awaited at the counter.

In the advertisement, the pizza looked like a delicious pan pizza from Detroit. However, the box revealed a traditional thin sheet, from which, according to Raittila, two pieces had also been torn off.

“The pizza didn’t match the picture at all, and someone had torn or clumsily cut a couple of pieces out of it,” he says.

The pizza cost 14.90 euros delivered to home via Wolt. According to Raittila, it came from the so-called from the virtual restaurantwhich does not have its own customer places, but the food is delivered home.

The left picture shows the sales picture in the Wolt application, based on which Simo Raittila thought he was getting a plush pan pizza. The pizza shown in the right picture arrived, from which, according to Raittila, someone had grabbed a couple of pieces.

He complained about his order to Wolt and the restaurant, through whom he says he received an apology and his money back.

Raittila says that he finally gave pizza a chance and “tweaked” it a little during Sunday. The other half is still waiting in the fridge.

However, he wonders how such a mistake could have happened in the first place. According to Raittila’s experience, the quality of virtual restaurants has been quite variable in the past anyway.

“This was still definitely the worst case that has come across.”

HS took contact Wolt Finland’s director of communications Outi to Sjöman and asked about the background of the case.

How is it possible that pieces of the pizza delivered to the customer are missing?

Sjöman does not want to take a more specific position on an individual case, but states on a general level that “human errors” happen every now and then in the supply chain.

The restaurant prepares and packs the product and the courier delivers it to the customer, and according to Sjöman, in this chain, the aim is always to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Due to the large number of orders, however, not all mistakes can be avoided, according to him.

“Sometimes there are human errors, if, for example, the packaging is not closed properly and the food gets spilled or otherwise damaged during transport,” he says.

And could the culprit have been a food courier who was starving?

According to Sjöman, feedback or suspicions that the food delivery person grabbed some of the food for themselves are extremely rare.

According to him, in general, in problem situations, you can always contact Wolt’s customer service, who will refund the order if necessary.