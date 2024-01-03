Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 15:02



Julián Contreras has given an interview to the magazine Lecturas in which he attacks Francisco Rivera for his intervention in the program 'De Friday', where for the first time he recognized the dependency problems of their mother, Carmina Ordoñez. “Francisco refused to pay for our mother's detoxification clinic,” he says, adding: “He said that his problem had no solution and that he was losing money.”

In the same sense, he considers that “Francisco felt that my mother's addictions were harming him socially.” But Julián does not stop there and also talks about the mistreatment that his mother suffered and that he says his older brother “did not care about.”

Furthermore, he does not hesitate to define his brother as “a proud, classist guy and slave to anachronistic machismo.” «He is going to look very alone. He has a court of bootlickers around him that is very negative for him and will not always be there,” she predicts. And Julián is clear about it, his brother's obsession is “money” and he considers that “it is the same as his brother Kiko Rivera's: the two skin his mother for money. In the end they don't have that many differences. In this sense, he believes that the right-hander's words on television left his mother like “a junkie”, something that he does not forgive her for.

A setback that is greater when remembering that he was in charge of “paying for my mother's clinic while she was a minor.” «I had to resort to my grandfather's inheritance. “I paid the income and expenses of the house,” he says.