The assassination in Beirut of Saleh al-Arouri, number two of Hamas, multiplies the messages from the West to prevent a regional conflict while Israel declares itself “prepared for any scenario” and confirms its willingness to eliminate the entire jihadist leadership
Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 2:51 p.m.
Israel woke up this Wednesday on high alert waiting to know the reaction of the Hamas and Hezbollah militias to the murder of Saleh al-Arouri, the political vice president of the Islamist organization whose armed wing caused the kibbutz massacre…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#surgical #strike #Palestinian #martyr #fear #revenge #noose #Yahya #Sinwar
Leave a Reply