On the back of a heroic Julian Álvarez, Atlético rescued three delicious points in a memorable match against Bayer Leverkusen. The night pointed to a painful setback after the expulsion of Barrios before half an hour, but Simeone’s team showed that they had life beyond death and an inexhaustible faith that allowed them to be better with ten than one of the fittest teams. Europe. With this victory, the colchoneros take a giant step towards qualifying among the top eight of the league and avoiding the playoff.

Despite the defeat, this Bayer’s proposal should not be scorned. Quite the contrary, Xabi Alonso’s team showed enormous personality to subdue Simeone’s team at the start. In fact, before the expulsion he had already deserved the goal in several dangerous actions that Oblak rejected. Hincapié, Wirtz and Tella tried it without luck.

The expulsion of Barrios left Atlético on the brink of the abyss

Before half an hour the game became a little more complicated for Atlético. A tackle from behind by Pablo Barrios on Mukiele’s twin was sanctioned with a red card by the referee after reviewing the action on the video.

Crouched in their trench, Atlético tried to find long possessions to defend themselves. As the first half expired, Mukiele found Hincapié at the far post, who headed past Oblak with a cross shot.

Despite their numerical inferiority, in the second half Simeone’s team tied up their somewhat conformist rival. But not only that, because he was able to hurt the counterattack. In a race by Julián Álvarez, alone against the world, the Argentine surpassed Tah for speed and crossed the ball in the presence of Grimaldo to make the tie.

The goal restored strength to the colchoneros, who barely conceded any chances. That’s where Giuliano’s mischief came into play to cause Hincapié’s second yellow. The Argentine was knocked down when he was about to enter the area.

The cherry on top of a tremendous night was missing. Once again Julián Álvarez received in the area before dribbling past the goalkeeper to score the winning goal.