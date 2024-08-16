Friday, August 16, 2024, 5:21 PM











World and Copa América champion with Argentina and European and Premier League champion with Manchester City, among many other titles, Julián Álvarez goes from being Erling Haaland’s substitute in Pep Guardiola’s team to aspiring to play “in any position” at Atlético. Despite the excitement that his arrival has aroused in the Atlético fans and having become the second most expensive signing in the club’s history (75 million fixed plus 15 in variables), Julián Álvarez showed himself this Friday at the Metropolitano, during his official presentation as a new rojiblanco player, as a discreet and humble footballer, willing to earn a starting place with his work.

“As long as I’m on the pitch and I can help the team, I’ll be happy,” said La Araña, who aspires to “become a better player” at Atlético and “continue learning” under Simeone. “He wanted me to come. He told me that he was going to help me improve my weaknesses and enhance my virtues,” revealed the 24-year-old striker who helped his country win its first World Cup title and City’s first Champions League title. “I don’t feel like a superhero for having achieved it,” he proclaimed when reminded of both milestones.

Blocked at City by one of the best strikers in the world, at Atlético he will have competition from Alexander Sorloth, although Julián Álvarez can not only perform successfully as a pure striker, but also as an attacking midfielder. He has changed a team that has won everything for another that is also obliged to compete and fight for any title in dispute but is obsessed with the Champions League. “I felt that I needed a change in my career, a new challenge. Atlético is a club that gives me the best tools,” he said after signing with the colchonero club for six seasons.