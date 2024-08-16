Nintendo announced the imminent arrival of a demo for Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective ClubWe will be able to download the demo on the eShop starting from next August 20thand thanks to it we will be able to live the Prologue and the first chapter of the game. The company has however announced that more chapters will be added to the demo before the full game is released.

Here’s a quick recap:

August 20th – Prologue: A Face + Chapter 1: Urban Legend

– Prologue: A Face + Chapter 1: Urban Legend August 23rd – Chapter 2: Disappearance

– Chapter 2: Disappearance August 28th – Chapter 3: The Language of Flowers

We will be able to keep the progress of the demo by transferring the save into the full game.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Emio, reminding you that the game will be available in Europe starting from next August 29th on Nintendo SwitchEnjoy!

