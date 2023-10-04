The second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ gets more and more intense as the events of the Shibuya arc progress. Now, with Gojo Satoru sealed by Kenjaku, who has possessed Geto’s body, the sorcerers must fight against time to prevent everything from going out of control. For this reason, in chapter 11, we will also see Yuji face curses when trying to reach Gojo. Will they be able to save him in time?

Don’t miss this new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, an anime based on the manga by Gege Akutami, which will be released soon and can be seen ONLINE. Here we tell you all the details to watch the series for FREE.

What time does episode 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’will premiere chapter 11 of its second seasonfrom 12.00 pm in Peru, on Thursday, October 5, 2023. If you are in another country in the region or in Spain, here is a list with the respective schedules so you don’t miss the new episode of the anime:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to watch chapter 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, ONLINE?

Episode 11 of season 2 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’It will be available ONLINE on the website of Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in anime-related content. On this page, you can also watch all the full previous episodes of the first installment. To access this service, you must create an account and choose the plan that best suits you.

