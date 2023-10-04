The boys or more precisely the new drivers they are those who have achieved the driver’s license, art. 117 of the Highway Code (Legislative Decree 285/1992), for i first three years from obtaining the category A2, A, B1 and B license. In the first year, for road safety reasons, they cannot drive powerful cars. In fact since 2011According to the law, they cannot drive cars with one power greater than 95 HP (70 kW) and the power/tare ratio does not have to be greater than 55 kW/tonne (limitation that does not apply to those transporting a disabled person). In case of aelectric car the limit goes up 65 kW/tbut the maximum limit of 70 kW.

This rule, after the reform of the Highway Codeis not applied if alongside the new driver there is a person who has obtained a license of the same category or higher for at least ten years and that he has not exceeded i 65 years of age.

Newly licensed cars, kW and engine capacity limits

Italian law, inarticle 117 of the Highway Codeindicates the characteristics that identify the new drivers and concern those who have obtained the driving licence, for the categories A2, A, B1 and B for less than three years.

Citroën C1, car for new drivers

They, in addition to not being able to drive certain cars, in case of infringements of medium and high severity, are always punished with one accessory sanction, which is often double the fine and points to be deducted. They, in certain cases, can also risk the license revocation same for at least three years.

Car for new drivers, maximum power : 70 kW equal to 95 horsepower

: 70 kW equal to 95 horsepower Car for new drivers, specific power : 55 kW/t equivalent to 75 horsepower maximum per 1,000 kg or fraction thereof.

: 55 kW/t equivalent to 75 horsepower maximum per 1,000 kg or fraction thereof. Displacement limit: There is no specific engine capacity limit for new drivers. However, most cars that meet the specific and maximum power limits have a displacement of less than 1,600 cc.

New driver and powerful cars

With the reform of the Highway Code, new drivers they can also drive more powerful carsonly if there is a person at their side acting as an instructor valid driving licence for the same category or higher, achieved by at least ten years and aged no more than sixty-five years.

If a novice driver is accompanied by an experienced driver, he or she is allowed to drive any vehicle, without restrictions relating to specific power, maximum power or displacement.

Electric cars for new drivers

In the characteristics of cars for new drivers, an important inconsistency should be noted for the electric cars. Battery-powered cars report on the registration document not peak poweroften high, but that “maximum over 30 minutes” in kWas required by a regulation ofEuropean Union.

A newly licensed driver can drive an electric car even with power above 100 HP

A value which is significantly lower than the maximum one, but which is valid for the purposes of the law on new drivers. The greater weight favors that weight/power ratio that allows a newly licensed driver to drive an electric car with a power of over 100 HP.

For example, if the declared maximum power is 100kW/136hp the one reported in the booklet is from 57 kWwith the power/tare ratio being 37.37 kW/t. The recent infrastructure decree of 5 August 2022 changed the limit value, bringing it to 65 kW/t but only for electric cars and plug-in hybrids. The reform does not take into account the 70 kW limitwhich thus allows young people who have had a B license for less than a year to drive electric super sports cars.

Cars for new drivers, how to calculate it

The definition of novice drivers was introduced in Traffic Laws after February 9, 2011. To check whether a car can be driven or not by a new driver, just go and look at Vehicle registration document. In particular for models registered after October 4, 2017 the data to be consulted, i.e. the power/tare ratio, is found in third box on the second row.

Motorist Portal checks new drivers’ cars

In older cars the calculation must be done dividing the items “power in kW” and “tare” (or “empty mass”). This can also be verified online from the website the motorist portal.itinserting only the license plate of the machine in question.

For example, a car with 46 kW of power and a tare weight of 900 kg, the specific power is 51.1 kW/t (46 kW / 0.9 t) and fits perfectly among the characteristics of cars for new drivers.

Speed ​​limits for new drivers

For new drivers there are more restrictive speed limits for the first three years of driving:

100 km/h on motorways

90 km/h on main extra-urban roads

regardless of the presence or absence of an expert companion).

New drivers license points deduction

Furthermore, the penalty of double reduction of license points still applies to new drivers, and during the first three years of holding the driving license, it is mandatory that the blood alcohol level of the new driver is always equal to zero.

New car drivers, insurance

Things are better on the insurance front because since 2007, thanks to the Bersani decreethe new driver, in case of purchasing a new or used car, can take advantage of the lowest merit class in your family unit.

A new driver can access the lowest merit class in their family unit.

For example, if the father is in first class, the son, even if he is a new driver, will also benefit from the same. Previously you were admitted directly into 14ththat is, in the last one.

