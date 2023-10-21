The tension increases as the chapters go by in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. In episode 13 of the anime, which is based on the manga created by Gege Akutami, which was relegated from second place in Manga Plus, a fierce fight began between Yuji and Choso, who blames Itadori for the death of his brothers Esou and Kechizu. However, an important revelation could come to light in the new episode of the series, which would leave its fans with their mouths open.

If you want to know what the outcome of the epic battle will be, in the following note we will tell you all the details about the premiere of the next chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’an anime that continues to gain followers after the release of Shibuya Incident Arc.

When does episode 14 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’anime directed by Shota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment, will premiere on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

It should be remembered that the series began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and already has 24 volumes.

What time does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, episode 14, season 2, premiere?

Chapter 14 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’which will receive the title of ‘Tremors’, will be launched in Peru at 12:00 pm, as usual. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the corresponding premiere times:

Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Ecuador: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chili: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Argentina: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to watch episode 14 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE?

As has happened since the beginning of its broadcast, the anime will premiere ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Eventually, Yuji Itadori was outmatched by Choso and lost the fight. Photo: LR/MAPPA composition See also He is not a nini: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals that Krillin is still working

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account and choose the plan of your choice. If you want to try the application before having your user, you can access its free trial, which lasts for 14 days.

How to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE and FREE?

However, you want to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after its official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; Although these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you must enter them at your own risk.