One of the most successful programs on Mexican television is The rose of Guadalupe, broadcast in which various cases are discussed, from family conflicts to the dangers of challenges on social networks. But those who are regulars at this program know that the performances are not the best, or at least that is what many consider; and there is a reason behind it.

The rose of Guadalupe It premiered in 2007 and has become one of the longest-running television programs in Mexico, so much so that more than 1,400 episodes have been broadcast and one of its actors has just revealed one of its biggest secrets.

Because The Guadalupe’s rose is it so successful?

In an interview with the creator Charlygalleta, published on his YouTube channel, one of the actors who participated in this broadcast, Nikolas Caballero, He said that, in his opinion, the program’s deficiencies are due to the fact that “it is not a Hollywood script.” Furthermore, the people behind the program know how the product works, which is why they always deal with topics similar to real life.

Another reason why the 21-year-old actor believes that this production does not have the best performances is because there is very little time between one recording and another, since, due to its great success, content is constantly generated.

He explained that two broadcasts are recorded each week. The rose of Guadalupe, meaning that at least four approved scripts are needed because the show is one hour long and features two stories, each 30 minutes long. It should be said that this actor has participated in five episodes since 2011, so he knows the development of the program well.