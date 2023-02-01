There is still some time left for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and it is for the same reason that the team in charge is beginning to promote it. That is the intention behind a series of anime illustrations.

These recently appeared online and highlight the characters that appeared in the first installment. Specifically, those who are students and teachers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

This is how we can see Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, all of them first years, with the most advanced students such as Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda.

To those mentioned above we must add the charismatic Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami. In addition to the illustration where they appear together, there are others where they are individually. In this case, the background of each art has a design reminiscent of mosaics.

Font: MAPPA.

It seems that they are part of promotional items. It is interesting that to promote the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen the characters of the first are being used.

That is to say, that in none of these arts appear those that will debut with the new wave of episodes. Most likely, they will only appear when we get closer and closer to the premiere of this sequel, which is again in charge of the MAPPA studio.

When will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen arrive?

As revealed some time ago, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It will have its premiere in July of this year. The only thing that remains to be known is the specific date.

This anime will be part of the summer season releases in Japan. It is most likely that in the West it will be available through Crunchyroll but confirmation is needed. Although after the first season and movie it seems to be a sure thing.

Font: MAPPA.

The most recent trailer for the new wave of anime episodes came out in mid-December of last year. This one fell into the teaser category and recycled content we’ve seen before.

This is a clear sign that MAPPA is not actively working on this sequel yet. At the moment the studio has other projects to worry about. But little by little more information about it will begin to appear.

